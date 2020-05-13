All apartments in Plano
2508 Brown Deer Trail

Location

2508 Brown Deer Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2015 Remodel 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath, 2 Living Area, Updated Kitchen and a large grassy yard. Wood floor in Entry, Living Room and Dining Room. Kitchen remodel 2015 Cabinets, tile floor, counter, appliances, light fixtures and more. Updated carpet. Bathrooms updated cabinets and counters, lights, flooring, low flow toilets. 4 Spacious Bedrooms each with walk-in closet. Great closet space throughout. Wall of storage shelving in garage. Circle drive in front with back entry 2 car garage in back. Close to K-8 schools, Jack Carter Park, Jack Carter Pool, 2 Libraries, Plano Hike n Bike trails. Also close to Banking, shopping, Restaurants, 121 Toll, 75 Hwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Brown Deer Trail have any available units?
2508 Brown Deer Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 Brown Deer Trail have?
Some of 2508 Brown Deer Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Brown Deer Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Brown Deer Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Brown Deer Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2508 Brown Deer Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2508 Brown Deer Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2508 Brown Deer Trail offers parking.
Does 2508 Brown Deer Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 Brown Deer Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Brown Deer Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2508 Brown Deer Trail has a pool.
Does 2508 Brown Deer Trail have accessible units?
No, 2508 Brown Deer Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Brown Deer Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 Brown Deer Trail has units with dishwashers.

