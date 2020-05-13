2508 Brown Deer Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

2015 Remodel 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath, 2 Living Area, Updated Kitchen and a large grassy yard. Wood floor in Entry, Living Room and Dining Room. Kitchen remodel 2015 Cabinets, tile floor, counter, appliances, light fixtures and more. Updated carpet. Bathrooms updated cabinets and counters, lights, flooring, low flow toilets. 4 Spacious Bedrooms each with walk-in closet. Great closet space throughout. Wall of storage shelving in garage. Circle drive in front with back entry 2 car garage in back. Close to K-8 schools, Jack Carter Park, Jack Carter Pool, 2 Libraries, Plano Hike n Bike trails. Also close to Banking, shopping, Restaurants, 121 Toll, 75 Hwy.