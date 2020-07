Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT!! This stunning Plano home is ready for immediate move in and will not last long! The floor plan consists of four bedrooms, two and a half baths, two living areas, breakfast nook, dining room and two car garage. The bright and spacious home has been heavily updated and is a MUST see! The washer, dryer, and refrigerator are all included as well as regularly scheduled lawn service. MOVE IN TODAY!