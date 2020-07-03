All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:55 PM

2500 E Park Boulevard E

2500 East Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2500 East Park Boulevard, Plano, TX 75074
Briarwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
AVAILABLE NOW - FIRST FLOOR ONE STORY 2 BR, 1 Bath; Freshly painted walls and cabinets, black appliances including refrigerator, updated bathroom. Cleaned and move in ready! Big Living area with high vaulted ceilings, attractive space, neutral carpet and colors, storage, closets, private patio, nice community POOL. All utilities paid except electric! Near G.Bush-190 & 75; Perfect for someone wanting no yardwork! Renter to confirm schools if important. Owner agent. $45 app fee per adult; No Section 8, No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 E Park Boulevard E have any available units?
2500 E Park Boulevard E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 E Park Boulevard E have?
Some of 2500 E Park Boulevard E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 E Park Boulevard E currently offering any rent specials?
2500 E Park Boulevard E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 E Park Boulevard E pet-friendly?
No, 2500 E Park Boulevard E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2500 E Park Boulevard E offer parking?
No, 2500 E Park Boulevard E does not offer parking.
Does 2500 E Park Boulevard E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 E Park Boulevard E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 E Park Boulevard E have a pool?
Yes, 2500 E Park Boulevard E has a pool.
Does 2500 E Park Boulevard E have accessible units?
No, 2500 E Park Boulevard E does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 E Park Boulevard E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 E Park Boulevard E has units with dishwashers.

