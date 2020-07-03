2500 E Park Boulevard E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

AVAILABLE NOW - FIRST FLOOR ONE STORY 2 BR, 1 Bath; Freshly painted walls and cabinets, black appliances including refrigerator, updated bathroom. Cleaned and move in ready! Big Living area with high vaulted ceilings, attractive space, neutral carpet and colors, storage, closets, private patio, nice community POOL. All utilities paid except electric! Near G.Bush-190 & 75; Perfect for someone wanting no yardwork! Renter to confirm schools if important. Owner agent. $45 app fee per adult; No Section 8, No pets.