Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:10 PM

2429 Elm Leaf Lane

2429 Elm Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2429 Elm Leaf Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful single story, 4 bedroom in terrific Plano neighborhood that feeds into exemplary FriscoISD schools! Updated island kitchen has bonus of good-sized breakfast nook with built-n seating. Kitchen opens to spacious living room overlooking great patio and backyard. Spacious combined dining and extra living area in front. 1GB up, down fiberoptic internet. Fresh paint, flooring and new appliances make this a tenant’s dream home! Easy commute to major highways, shopping, restaurants and more! Walking distance to pool, park & tennis courts (key card provided). Your tenants will love this well-maintained home and quickly experience the feeling of home sweet home much more than in a typical rental! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 Elm Leaf Lane have any available units?
2429 Elm Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2429 Elm Leaf Lane have?
Some of 2429 Elm Leaf Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 Elm Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Elm Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Elm Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2429 Elm Leaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2429 Elm Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2429 Elm Leaf Lane offers parking.
Does 2429 Elm Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 Elm Leaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Elm Leaf Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2429 Elm Leaf Lane has a pool.
Does 2429 Elm Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 2429 Elm Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 Elm Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2429 Elm Leaf Lane has units with dishwashers.

