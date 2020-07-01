2429 Elm Leaf Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Beautiful single story, 4 bedroom in terrific Plano neighborhood that feeds into exemplary FriscoISD schools! Updated island kitchen has bonus of good-sized breakfast nook with built-n seating. Kitchen opens to spacious living room overlooking great patio and backyard. Spacious combined dining and extra living area in front. 1GB up, down fiberoptic internet. Fresh paint, flooring and new appliances make this a tenant’s dream home! Easy commute to major highways, shopping, restaurants and more! Walking distance to pool, park & tennis courts (key card provided). Your tenants will love this well-maintained home and quickly experience the feeling of home sweet home much more than in a typical rental! A must see!