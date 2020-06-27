All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:08 AM

2429 Bengal Lane

2429 Bengal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2429 Bengal Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful newly remodeled and upgraded home on a corner lot with an open concept. New plank flooring throughout with no carpet in the home. A spacious living room is open to the renovated and upgraded kitchen, featuring new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. New cabinets offer an abundance of built in storage. Designer touches through the whole home, including quartz tops, remodeled master bathroom and shower, fixtures and lighting. Centrally located to all that Plano offers. The home is in a lovely, family friendly, Plano ISD neighborhood. Within walking distance to highly rated schools. This home is move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 Bengal Lane have any available units?
2429 Bengal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2429 Bengal Lane have?
Some of 2429 Bengal Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 Bengal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Bengal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Bengal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2429 Bengal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2429 Bengal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2429 Bengal Lane offers parking.
Does 2429 Bengal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 Bengal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Bengal Lane have a pool?
No, 2429 Bengal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2429 Bengal Lane have accessible units?
No, 2429 Bengal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 Bengal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2429 Bengal Lane has units with dishwashers.

