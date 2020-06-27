2429 Bengal Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful newly remodeled and upgraded home on a corner lot with an open concept. New plank flooring throughout with no carpet in the home. A spacious living room is open to the renovated and upgraded kitchen, featuring new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. New cabinets offer an abundance of built in storage. Designer touches through the whole home, including quartz tops, remodeled master bathroom and shower, fixtures and lighting. Centrally located to all that Plano offers. The home is in a lovely, family friendly, Plano ISD neighborhood. Within walking distance to highly rated schools. This home is move in ready!