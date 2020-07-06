All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2420 Kimberly Lane

2420 Kimberly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Kimberly Lane, Plano, TX 75075
Stratford Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JUST WOW! Completely renovated! This one story ranch has luxury wood tiles floors in open floor kitchen living room, engineer wood floor in dining room, the bedrooms have brand new upgraded carpet. Fresh modern grey painting. Fully updated kitchen with new shaker white cabinets, granite countertops and high end finishing. Both bathroom has been totally updated.Home also has been updated with a replaced HVAC 2018, roof 2017, double pane energy efficient windows 2013, wood fence 2017, fence stain 2019. Easy access to both US-75 and 190 GBT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Kimberly Lane have any available units?
2420 Kimberly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 Kimberly Lane have?
Some of 2420 Kimberly Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Kimberly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Kimberly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Kimberly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Kimberly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2420 Kimberly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2420 Kimberly Lane offers parking.
Does 2420 Kimberly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 Kimberly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Kimberly Lane have a pool?
No, 2420 Kimberly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Kimberly Lane have accessible units?
No, 2420 Kimberly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Kimberly Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2420 Kimberly Lane has units with dishwashers.

