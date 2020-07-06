2420 Kimberly Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

JUST WOW! Completely renovated! This one story ranch has luxury wood tiles floors in open floor kitchen living room, engineer wood floor in dining room, the bedrooms have brand new upgraded carpet. Fresh modern grey painting. Fully updated kitchen with new shaker white cabinets, granite countertops and high end finishing. Both bathroom has been totally updated.Home also has been updated with a replaced HVAC 2018, roof 2017, double pane energy efficient windows 2013, wood fence 2017, fence stain 2019. Easy access to both US-75 and 190 GBT