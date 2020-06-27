2418 Midnight Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 4 bed 2 bath house in Plano with wood floors, granite counters and 2nd floor balcony highlight the wonderful updates. Split entry with living area, wet bar, kitchen and 3 bedrooms up. Master bedroom with den & fireplace down. Patio door from master to back yard. Very close to schools, shopping, and city parks with easy access to Hwy 75. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.