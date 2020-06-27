All apartments in Plano
2418 Midnight Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:05 AM

2418 Midnight Drive

2418 Midnight Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2418 Midnight Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 4 bed 2 bath house in Plano with wood floors, granite counters and 2nd floor balcony highlight the wonderful updates. Split entry with living area, wet bar, kitchen and 3 bedrooms up. Master bedroom with den & fireplace down. Patio door from master to back yard. Very close to schools, shopping, and city parks with easy access to Hwy 75. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 Midnight Drive have any available units?
2418 Midnight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2418 Midnight Drive have?
Some of 2418 Midnight Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 Midnight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2418 Midnight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 Midnight Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2418 Midnight Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2418 Midnight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2418 Midnight Drive offers parking.
Does 2418 Midnight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2418 Midnight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 Midnight Drive have a pool?
No, 2418 Midnight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2418 Midnight Drive have accessible units?
No, 2418 Midnight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 Midnight Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2418 Midnight Drive has units with dishwashers.

