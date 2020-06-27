All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2405 San Gabriel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2405 San Gabriel Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:43 PM

2405 San Gabriel Drive

2405 San Gabriel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2405 San Gabriel Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Be the first to live here after a complete renovation! Updated, clean and ready for move in! New carpet, appliances, paint, granite, electrical fixtures, and more. This is a beautiful, modern themed home that is walking distance to the elementary school, park, pond, playground and greenbelt. Easy access to Hwy 75 and PGBT. Enjoy multiple living and dining areas. The granite island is big enough to entertain and feed any family or crowd! You won't believe how much room there is in this home! Open House Saturday, August 10th from noon - 2pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 San Gabriel Drive have any available units?
2405 San Gabriel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 San Gabriel Drive have?
Some of 2405 San Gabriel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 San Gabriel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2405 San Gabriel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 San Gabriel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2405 San Gabriel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2405 San Gabriel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2405 San Gabriel Drive offers parking.
Does 2405 San Gabriel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 San Gabriel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 San Gabriel Drive have a pool?
No, 2405 San Gabriel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2405 San Gabriel Drive have accessible units?
No, 2405 San Gabriel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 San Gabriel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 San Gabriel Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District