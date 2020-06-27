2405 San Gabriel Drive

Amenities

Be the first to live here after a complete renovation! Updated, clean and ready for move in! New carpet, appliances, paint, granite, electrical fixtures, and more. This is a beautiful, modern themed home that is walking distance to the elementary school, park, pond, playground and greenbelt. Easy access to Hwy 75 and PGBT. Enjoy multiple living and dining areas. The granite island is big enough to entertain and feed any family or crowd! You won't believe how much room there is in this home! Open House Saturday, August 10th from noon - 2pm.