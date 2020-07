Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful private golfer's dream house in gate community. Golf Course Lot with pool plus 3 Car garage Feeding to Highly Sought Frisco Schools! This 4bd, 3ba Home Perfect for Entertainers Delight! Huge Kitchen Offers TONS of Counters Overlooking Spacious Fam-rm with Fabulous Views of 16th T-box, Fairway & 13th Green of Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course! Relax Around the Patio by Pool or the Balcony Above! Owner takes care of yard and pool maintenance.