All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2324 Cimmaron Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2324 Cimmaron Drive
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:39 AM

2324 Cimmaron Drive

2324 Cimmaron Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2324 Cimmaron Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bedroom home in Knolls at Russell Creek. Great location near McDermott and Independence. Large formal living-dinning area with lots of natural light. Beautiful kitchen with island and granite counters and breakfast nook open to family room with fireplace. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your master suite with walk-in closet, tub and separate shower. All bedrooms are very spacious. Quality wood laminate and tile floors throughout the house. Nice manageable backyard for family to enjoy or take advantage of the community pool this summer. Pictures are before tenant moved in, more pictures to come. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Cimmaron Drive have any available units?
2324 Cimmaron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 Cimmaron Drive have?
Some of 2324 Cimmaron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Cimmaron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Cimmaron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Cimmaron Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 Cimmaron Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2324 Cimmaron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Cimmaron Drive offers parking.
Does 2324 Cimmaron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Cimmaron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Cimmaron Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2324 Cimmaron Drive has a pool.
Does 2324 Cimmaron Drive have accessible units?
No, 2324 Cimmaron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Cimmaron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Cimmaron Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District