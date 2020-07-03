2324 Cimmaron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 4 bedroom home in Knolls at Russell Creek. Great location near McDermott and Independence. Large formal living-dinning area with lots of natural light. Beautiful kitchen with island and granite counters and breakfast nook open to family room with fireplace. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your master suite with walk-in closet, tub and separate shower. All bedrooms are very spacious. Quality wood laminate and tile floors throughout the house. Nice manageable backyard for family to enjoy or take advantage of the community pool this summer. Pictures are before tenant moved in, more pictures to come. Pets are case by case.