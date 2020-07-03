All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
2320 Sky Harbor Drive
Last updated September 20 2019 at 2:31 PM

2320 Sky Harbor Drive

2320 Sky Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Sky Harbor Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Very nice one story home - 4 bedrooms - split; 2 baths; 2 car garage - rear - opener- overiszed; Inground Pool - heated. Pool service INCLUDED in rent; Spacious living areas; corner fireplace; nicely landscaped - landscape maintenance INCLUDED in rent; granite counter tops; breakfast bar; island; large open kitchen to den. Window seat; window coverings; c-fans; handicap amenities; lots of closets; ample cabinets and counter tops in kitchen; Large master suite offers french doors to covered patio and pool; den with FP - french doors to the patio and pool. Includes nice pool furniture and BBQ grill. Master bath has jetted tub and separate shower. Nice neighborhood, great schools;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Sky Harbor Drive have any available units?
2320 Sky Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 Sky Harbor Drive have?
Some of 2320 Sky Harbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Sky Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Sky Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Sky Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2320 Sky Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2320 Sky Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2320 Sky Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 2320 Sky Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 Sky Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Sky Harbor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2320 Sky Harbor Drive has a pool.
Does 2320 Sky Harbor Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2320 Sky Harbor Drive has accessible units.
Does 2320 Sky Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 Sky Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.

