2320 Sky Harbor Drive

Amenities

Very nice one story home - 4 bedrooms - split; 2 baths; 2 car garage - rear - opener- overiszed; Inground Pool - heated. Pool service INCLUDED in rent; Spacious living areas; corner fireplace; nicely landscaped - landscape maintenance INCLUDED in rent; granite counter tops; breakfast bar; island; large open kitchen to den. Window seat; window coverings; c-fans; handicap amenities; lots of closets; ample cabinets and counter tops in kitchen; Large master suite offers french doors to covered patio and pool; den with FP - french doors to the patio and pool. Includes nice pool furniture and BBQ grill. Master bath has jetted tub and separate shower. Nice neighborhood, great schools;