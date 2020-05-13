All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:34 AM

2316 18th St

2316 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2316 18th Street, Plano, TX 75074
Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Application fee CREDIT for successful Applicant who completes the lease agreement!18 month lease. New carpet and flooring! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex. This home comes with full size washer & dryer connections, electric stove, dishwasher, disposal, brick fireplace, central heat and air, ceiling fans, wood fenced back yard, and a carport with storage. Lots of cabinets space in kitchen and natural light coming in. Beautiful, mature trees on property! Don't miss out! $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 18th St have any available units?
2316 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 18th St have?
Some of 2316 18th St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
2316 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 18th St pet-friendly?
No, 2316 18th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2316 18th St offer parking?
Yes, 2316 18th St offers parking.
Does 2316 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 18th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 18th St have a pool?
No, 2316 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 2316 18th St have accessible units?
No, 2316 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 18th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 18th St has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
