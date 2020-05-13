2316 18th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Application fee CREDIT for successful Applicant who completes the lease agreement!18 month lease. New carpet and flooring! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex. This home comes with full size washer & dryer connections, electric stove, dishwasher, disposal, brick fireplace, central heat and air, ceiling fans, wood fenced back yard, and a carport with storage. Lots of cabinets space in kitchen and natural light coming in. Beautiful, mature trees on property! Don't miss out! $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.