2304 Hunters Run Drive

Amenities
Perfectly located single story zoned to West Plano schools has finally come on the market. Open plan, beautiful renovations including decorator moldings, solid surface flooring throughout, fixtures, granite in kitchen, stainless appliances, jacuzzi tub, fenced yard, master planned community with pool, park, playground and walk. Apply online at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com
