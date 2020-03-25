All apartments in Plano
2304 Hunters Run Drive

Location

2304 Hunters Run Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Perfectly located single story zoned to West Plano schools has finally come on the market. Open plan, beautiful renovations including decorator moldings, solid surface flooring throughout, fixtures, granite in kitchen, stainless appliances, jacuzzi tub, fenced yard, master planned community with pool, park, playground and walk. Apply online at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com
Nitty Gritty

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Hunters Run Drive have any available units?
2304 Hunters Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 Hunters Run Drive have?
Some of 2304 Hunters Run Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Hunters Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Hunters Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Hunters Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Hunters Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2304 Hunters Run Drive offer parking?
No, 2304 Hunters Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2304 Hunters Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Hunters Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Hunters Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2304 Hunters Run Drive has a pool.
Does 2304 Hunters Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 2304 Hunters Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Hunters Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 Hunters Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
