2300 Homestead Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room pool media room

GoodMan home welcomes you to hardwood floor entry and a grand spiral staircase that opens to a family living room with stone fireplace. Beautiful vaulted ceiling was found in formal living room. Spacious Master down with large bathroom and walk in closet. Extra bedroom down with full bath separated from main area, great for a home office or a in-law suite. Upstairs has spacious 3 bedrooms, game room, and a large media room. A big TV screen will stay. Seller is asking $44K lower than tax appraisal value. Plano ISD with exemplary elementary, middle school and high school. Located near community pool and park! 2018New Roof and 3 years AC!