Last updated March 19 2019

2300 Homestead Lane

2300 Homestead Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Homestead Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
GoodMan home welcomes you to hardwood floor entry and a grand spiral staircase that opens to a family living room with stone fireplace. Beautiful vaulted ceiling was found in formal living room. Spacious Master down with large bathroom and walk in closet. Extra bedroom down with full bath separated from main area, great for a home office or a in-law suite. Upstairs has spacious 3 bedrooms, game room, and a large media room. A big TV screen will stay. Seller is asking $44K lower than tax appraisal value. Plano ISD with exemplary elementary, middle school and high school. Located near community pool and park! 2018New Roof and 3 years AC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

