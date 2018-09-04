All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 11 2020

2284 Fletcher Trail

2284 Fletcher Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2284 Fletcher Trail, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Immaculately maintained, this wonderful townhome has warm neutral décor throughout including granite in beautifully updated second bath with gorgeous spa like oversized shower! Tranquil master suite with spacious master bath. Great built-in desk and bookshelves in upstairs study area! Enjoy morning coffee on the charming garden patio. Desirable location with PLANO ISD schools! Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator included! *** Please contact Amy Zambrano for information about this beautiful townhome 972-746-8666

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

