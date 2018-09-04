2284 Fletcher Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Immaculately maintained, this wonderful townhome has warm neutral décor throughout including granite in beautifully updated second bath with gorgeous spa like oversized shower! Tranquil master suite with spacious master bath. Great built-in desk and bookshelves in upstairs study area! Enjoy morning coffee on the charming garden patio. Desirable location with PLANO ISD schools! Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator included! *** Please contact Amy Zambrano for information about this beautiful townhome 972-746-8666