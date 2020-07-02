2237 Micarta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

This Open,bright & Beautiful Updated house has high ceilings ,natural light and A LOT build ins open to the kitchen with granite counter top and an island. walking distance to Exemplary Bethany Elem. School. This 3120sq include 4 bed,2.5 bath,3 living areas. Spacious master bedroom down with bath & walk-in closet. upstairs include 3 bedrooms, huge game room &closets galore! Great saltwater pool for hot summer days. Surround system throughout the house, quite neighborhood with award-winning Plano isd, Close to main highway and shopping center&lots of restaurants