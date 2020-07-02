All apartments in Plano
2237 Micarta Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2237 Micarta Drive

2237 Micarta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2237 Micarta Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
This Open,bright & Beautiful Updated house has high ceilings ,natural light and A LOT build ins open to the kitchen with granite counter top and an island. walking distance to Exemplary Bethany Elem. School. This 3120sq include 4 bed,2.5 bath,3 living areas. Spacious master bedroom down with bath & walk-in closet. upstairs include 3 bedrooms, huge game room &closets galore! Great saltwater pool for hot summer days. Surround system throughout the house, quite neighborhood with award-winning Plano isd, Close to main highway and shopping center&lots of restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 Micarta Drive have any available units?
2237 Micarta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 Micarta Drive have?
Some of 2237 Micarta Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 Micarta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Micarta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Micarta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2237 Micarta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2237 Micarta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2237 Micarta Drive offers parking.
Does 2237 Micarta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 Micarta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Micarta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2237 Micarta Drive has a pool.
Does 2237 Micarta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2237 Micarta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 Micarta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 Micarta Drive has units with dishwashers.

