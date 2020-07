Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking playground bbq/grill garage

A Highland home in a friendly neighborhood, a new paint, formal living and dining, and popular open floor plan for Family, Kitchen, and Breakfast rooms. Kitchen has granite, SS appliance, a big extra room for being converted to either an office or exercise room. The open patio backyard is an ideal place for BBQ. This home is close to Bethany Elementary, the Library, City park with play ground, soccer field, and walking path.