Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 1 story corner house in desired and exemplary Plano ISD. Hard wood floor, updated shower in Master. Granite counter-tops, stainless appliances in Kitchen with lots of upgrades. New paint for all walls, doors, cabinets and base boards. New paint in garage. Refrigerator is free to use.