Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2200 Florence Drive

2200 Florence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Florence Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Charming, Well Maintained One story custom Home, In the Heart of Plano. Two oversized living areas, with a large back yard. 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Just installed Kitchen appliances, never used. Newly remodeled bathrooms and flooring. Must see to enjoy. Very Easy access to every major Highway, including the Dallas North Tollway, I 75, and the George Bush Freeway. Only minutes away from Legacy West shopping, theaters and plenty of City parks. Your family will have plenty of space to enjoy this home for Many years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Florence Drive have any available units?
2200 Florence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Florence Drive have?
Some of 2200 Florence Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Florence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Florence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Florence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Florence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2200 Florence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Florence Drive offers parking.
Does 2200 Florence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Florence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Florence Drive have a pool?
No, 2200 Florence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Florence Drive have accessible units?
No, 2200 Florence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Florence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Florence Drive has units with dishwashers.

