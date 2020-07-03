All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2152 Broadstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2152 Broadstone Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:54 PM

2152 Broadstone Drive

2152 Broadstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2152 Broadstone Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful corner lot home! 2 Master bedrooms, 2 living, 2 dining, well lighted open floor plan, granite counter tops, ceramic tile, wood floor formal dining, vaulted ceilings, fireplace. Close to good schools, shopping and major freeways. Double sound reduction special windows installed. One hour advance approved appointments only! Interested Renter and Agents to verify measurements and schools. Social distancing and face mask required inside the property by Landlord. Come see to appreciate!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 Broadstone Drive have any available units?
2152 Broadstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2152 Broadstone Drive have?
Some of 2152 Broadstone Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2152 Broadstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Broadstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 Broadstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2152 Broadstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2152 Broadstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2152 Broadstone Drive offers parking.
Does 2152 Broadstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2152 Broadstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 Broadstone Drive have a pool?
No, 2152 Broadstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2152 Broadstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2152 Broadstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 Broadstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2152 Broadstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District