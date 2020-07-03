2152 Broadstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful corner lot home! 2 Master bedrooms, 2 living, 2 dining, well lighted open floor plan, granite counter tops, ceramic tile, wood floor formal dining, vaulted ceilings, fireplace. Close to good schools, shopping and major freeways. Double sound reduction special windows installed. One hour advance approved appointments only! Interested Renter and Agents to verify measurements and schools. Social distancing and face mask required inside the property by Landlord. Come see to appreciate!!!