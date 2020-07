Amenities

dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Across street from beautiful greenbelt with walking path-jogging trail! 2-story foyer with split staircases, formal & 2nd living room upstairs, fireplace in kitchen & family room. Large master suite w jetted tub, shower, WI closets. Heated pool-spa w-flagstone, 8’ fencing, add’l parking & wide alley. 2016 updates. Landlord will replace carpet in the upstairs bedroom across from the hall bath.

$40 app fee per adult. Landlord is looking for 690 or higher credit scores.