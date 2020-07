Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Bright, spacious home located in highly desirable area of Plano. Convenient to major roadways, schools, stores, and shopping. Well established neighborhood. Home sits on an irregular lot, which provides a large front yard and backyard. 3 bedrooms all upstairs, as well as two full baths. One half bath downstairs. Open floor plan, with tons of natural light throughout. Great curb appeal! Must see!