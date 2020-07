Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 2 story townhome in a great community, 3bd, 2.1 bth, Plano ISD. Open floor plan with lots of light, flows from entry through living room by the large windows through dining area and into the spacious kitchen with granite tops and lots of cabinets and storage. Half-bth downstairs. Small fenced in yard, jogging & bike paths. Close to 75, CCCC College as well as restaurants and grocers. $50 non-refundable application and verification fee for all applicants over 18.