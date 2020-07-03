2112 Usa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking new construction

Beautiful, 2-story home in sought after Plano neighborhood. Property boasts 2 story entry, formal living and dining rooms, family room with cermaic tile surround fireplace, master bedroom downstairs, game room and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy the relaxing backyard with a patio and board-on-board privacy fence. Landlord to provide all appliances in the kitchen, including refrigerator, microwave, gas range, dishwasher. Landlord takes care of mowing the lawn with landscape company. Kickback and love living in this move-in ready home.