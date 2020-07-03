All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2112 Usa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2112 Usa Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:18 PM

2112 Usa Drive

2112 Usa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2112 Usa Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
new construction
Beautiful, 2-story home in sought after Plano neighborhood. Property boasts 2 story entry, formal living and dining rooms, family room with cermaic tile surround fireplace, master bedroom downstairs, game room and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy the relaxing backyard with a patio and board-on-board privacy fence. Landlord to provide all appliances in the kitchen, including refrigerator, microwave, gas range, dishwasher. Landlord takes care of mowing the lawn with landscape company. Kickback and love living in this move-in ready home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Usa Drive have any available units?
2112 Usa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Usa Drive have?
Some of 2112 Usa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Usa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Usa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Usa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2112 Usa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2112 Usa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Usa Drive offers parking.
Does 2112 Usa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Usa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Usa Drive have a pool?
No, 2112 Usa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Usa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2112 Usa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Usa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Usa Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District