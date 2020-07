Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Located In The Heart Of Plano. Master Downstairs With a Huge Walk in closet. Two Bedrooms and Game or Media Room Upstairs. Prewired For Sound System. Iron Spindles, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances includes Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Tumbled Marble Back Splash. New Sod In The Backyard. Updated Bath. Front Yard Maintained by HOA. Excellent condition not to miss! Great Location! Will not last Long