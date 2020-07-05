2033 Westridge Drive

Amenities

garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing single story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bath in Dallas North Estates. New Luxury Vinyl plank floor. Double pane window. With large open floor plan this is a great home for a growing family or family that enjoys entertainment. Brick archways with a large bay window in huge formal living and cathedral ceiling & brick hearth fireplace in family room.Walk in to school and close to 75 and George bush highway. On one side of the home with 3 bedrooms with 2 full bath, and the other side for another bedroom with its own full bath that would make a great in-law suite.