Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:29 AM

2033 Westridge Drive

2033 Westridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2033 Westridge Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing single story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bath in Dallas North Estates. New Luxury Vinyl plank floor. Double pane window. With large open floor plan this is a great home for a growing family or family that enjoys entertainment. Brick archways with a large bay window in huge formal living and cathedral ceiling & brick hearth fireplace in family room.Walk in to school and close to 75 and George bush highway. On one side of the home with 3 bedrooms with 2 full bath, and the other side for another bedroom with its own full bath that would make a great in-law suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 Westridge Drive have any available units?
2033 Westridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 Westridge Drive have?
Some of 2033 Westridge Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 Westridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2033 Westridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 Westridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2033 Westridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2033 Westridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2033 Westridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2033 Westridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 Westridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 Westridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2033 Westridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2033 Westridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2033 Westridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 Westridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 Westridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

