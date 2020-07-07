2016 Aliso Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great spacious home in Los Rios subdivision in Plano. Great location close to Los Rios Country Club and golf course, parks and ponds. This home has a flexible floor plan with excellent square footage. Walk in to large living-dining areas with fireplace and wet bar, great for entertaining. Kitchen with breakfast nook. Master suite with walk-in closet and all other bedrooms are spacious. 2nd floor living area could also be an additional bedroom. Sun room with access to backyard. 2 car garage and spacious full size utility room. Pets are case by case.