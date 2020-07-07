2016 Aliso Road

Amenities
Great spacious home in Los Rios subdivision in Plano. Great location close to Los Rios Country Club and golf course, parks and ponds. This home has a flexible floor plan with excellent square footage. Walk in to large living-dining areas with fireplace and wet bar, great for entertaining. Kitchen with breakfast nook. Master suite with walk-in closet and all other bedrooms are spacious. 2nd floor living area could also be an additional bedroom. Sun room with access to backyard. 2 car garage and spacious full size utility room. Pets are case by case.