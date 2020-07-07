All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:40 AM

2016 Aliso Road

2016 Aliso Road · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Aliso Road, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great spacious home in Los Rios subdivision in Plano. Great location close to Los Rios Country Club and golf course, parks and ponds. This home has a flexible floor plan with excellent square footage. Walk in to large living-dining areas with fireplace and wet bar, great for entertaining. Kitchen with breakfast nook. Master suite with walk-in closet and all other bedrooms are spacious. 2nd floor living area could also be an additional bedroom. Sun room with access to backyard. 2 car garage and spacious full size utility room. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Aliso Road have any available units?
2016 Aliso Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Aliso Road have?
Some of 2016 Aliso Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Aliso Road currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Aliso Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Aliso Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 Aliso Road is pet friendly.
Does 2016 Aliso Road offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Aliso Road offers parking.
Does 2016 Aliso Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Aliso Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Aliso Road have a pool?
No, 2016 Aliso Road does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Aliso Road have accessible units?
No, 2016 Aliso Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Aliso Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Aliso Road has units with dishwashers.

