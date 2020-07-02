All apartments in Plano
1909 Johnson Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1909 Johnson Drive

1909 Johnson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Johnson Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely, updated home in great neighborhood includes beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout most of the home. Formal dining room and separate eat-in kitchen. New granite c-tops in kitchen and both bathrooms. Kitchen also includes updated appliances, distressed painted cabinets and stainless refrigerator. A 2nd refrigerator is in garage. Ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms, kitchen nook and family room. High ceilings in most of house. His and hers closets off master bath. Nice window treatments throughout home. Extended patio area and backyard with storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Johnson Drive have any available units?
1909 Johnson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 Johnson Drive have?
Some of 1909 Johnson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Johnson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Johnson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Johnson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Johnson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1909 Johnson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Johnson Drive offers parking.
Does 1909 Johnson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Johnson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Johnson Drive have a pool?
No, 1909 Johnson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Johnson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1909 Johnson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Johnson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Johnson Drive has units with dishwashers.

