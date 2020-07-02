1909 Johnson Drive

Amenities
Lovely, updated home in great neighborhood includes beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout most of the home. Formal dining room and separate eat-in kitchen. New granite c-tops in kitchen and both bathrooms. Kitchen also includes updated appliances, distressed painted cabinets and stainless refrigerator. A 2nd refrigerator is in garage. Ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms, kitchen nook and family room. High ceilings in most of house. His and hers closets off master bath. Nice window treatments throughout home. Extended patio area and backyard with storage shed.