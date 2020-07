Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home in this cozy Plano neighborhood features an updated kitchen w granite counter tops, decorative lighting, and plumbing fixtures. Family room w brick fireplace opens to large backyard w deck. Split bedrooms and walk-in closets. Walking Distance to Bluebonnet Trl and Blue Ridge Park! Buyer to verify accuracy of all measurements and schools. Applicants must use NHC Application docs to apply.