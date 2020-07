Amenities

dishwasher fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Three bedroom two bath two story half duplex with almost 1500 square feet. Large master bedroom downstairs with huge bathroom with two beds and a full bath upstairs. Plano ISD with new carpet, new dining room floor, new carpet throughout, new front door and storm door, new french doors in the back, new dishwasher and a lot more!