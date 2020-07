Amenities

Just renovated... New HWH, carpet, shaker kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, new appliances, newish HVAC, fresh paint, new bathroom tub surround, window, new lighting, new water fixtures, new master bath tub surround and vanity with new lighting, window and water fixtures and water fixtures throughout. Private large backyard backs up to creek. A great traditional home with a contemporary touch.