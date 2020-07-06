1725 Northcrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated! This gorgeous 4BdRm 2Bth is just mins from GBT and 75! Pretty drive up with mature oak trees & tidy landscaping. Stacked formals off Foyer with fresh carpet, neutral paint & updated lighting. Warm laminate floors in Foyers extend thru FmRm with stone gas fireplace, accent ceiling beams, & French door to patio & fenced yard. Kitchen updated with Granite, subway tile backsplash, & black appliances. Spacious BdRms 2 & 3 have fresh carpet, neutral paint, ceiling fans, & share bathroom with granite & large shower. Master has fresh carpet, neutral paint, ceiling fan, & sliding barn door to Bathroom with Granite! Oversized 2 car garage with extensive shelving. 3D virtual walking tour. Apply online