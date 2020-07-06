All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

1725 Northcrest Drive

1725 Northcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Northcrest Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated! This gorgeous 4BdRm 2Bth is just mins from GBT and 75! Pretty drive up with mature oak trees & tidy landscaping. Stacked formals off Foyer with fresh carpet, neutral paint & updated lighting. Warm laminate floors in Foyers extend thru FmRm with stone gas fireplace, accent ceiling beams, & French door to patio & fenced yard. Kitchen updated with Granite, subway tile backsplash, & black appliances. Spacious BdRms 2 & 3 have fresh carpet, neutral paint, ceiling fans, & share bathroom with granite & large shower. Master has fresh carpet, neutral paint, ceiling fan, & sliding barn door to Bathroom with Granite! Oversized 2 car garage with extensive shelving. 3D virtual walking tour. Apply online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Northcrest Drive have any available units?
1725 Northcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Northcrest Drive have?
Some of 1725 Northcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Northcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Northcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Northcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Northcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1725 Northcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Northcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1725 Northcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Northcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Northcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1725 Northcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Northcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1725 Northcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Northcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 Northcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

