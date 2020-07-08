All apartments in Plano
1712 W Spring Creek Parkway
1712 W Spring Creek Parkway

1712 West Spring Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1712 West Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Roomy & open plan with generous sized rooms. Recent interior paint & updated features, lighting fixtures and fans in living areas & bedrooms. SS appliances & granite in kitchen with large window and view to the large backyard. Easy care high quality laminate wood floors throughout with tile in kitchen & baths. Fireplace in casual living. Close to elementary & middle schools, park, Hwy-121 & I-75 .
Each applicant 18+ submit $40 money order, TAR lease application, DL, 2 mos pay stubs & document in Transaction Desk. Applications must be complete or will not be considered. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 W Spring Creek Parkway have any available units?
1712 W Spring Creek Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 W Spring Creek Parkway have?
Some of 1712 W Spring Creek Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 W Spring Creek Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1712 W Spring Creek Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 W Spring Creek Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 W Spring Creek Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1712 W Spring Creek Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1712 W Spring Creek Parkway offers parking.
Does 1712 W Spring Creek Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 W Spring Creek Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 W Spring Creek Parkway have a pool?
No, 1712 W Spring Creek Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1712 W Spring Creek Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1712 W Spring Creek Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 W Spring Creek Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 W Spring Creek Parkway has units with dishwashers.

