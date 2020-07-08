1712 W Spring Creek Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Roomy & open plan with generous sized rooms. Recent interior paint & updated features, lighting fixtures and fans in living areas & bedrooms. SS appliances & granite in kitchen with large window and view to the large backyard. Easy care high quality laminate wood floors throughout with tile in kitchen & baths. Fireplace in casual living. Close to elementary & middle schools, park, Hwy-121 & I-75 .

Each applicant 18+ submit $40 money order, TAR lease application, DL, 2 mos pay stubs & document in Transaction Desk. Applications must be complete or will not be considered. Pets on a case by case basis.