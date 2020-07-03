All apartments in Plano
Location

1712 Montana Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath, 1989 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious floor plan. Large formal living room, sitting area, and dining room. Secondary living room off kitchen features beautiful brick fireplace with builtin in shelves and unique wood paneling. Open kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with separate tub & shower. Large lot with established trees. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Montana Trail have any available units?
1712 Montana Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1712 Montana Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Montana Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Montana Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1712 Montana Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1712 Montana Trail offer parking?
No, 1712 Montana Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1712 Montana Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Montana Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Montana Trail have a pool?
No, 1712 Montana Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Montana Trail have accessible units?
No, 1712 Montana Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Montana Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 Montana Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 Montana Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1712 Montana Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

