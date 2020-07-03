1630 Laurel Ln

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3bd Plano home for lease minutes from downtown Plano. - Fantastic 3 bedroom home located in Plano ISD, one of the top school districts available. Kitchen includes breakfast nook, granite countertops, porcelain plank tile, and feature rich appliances. New fixtures and hardware throughout, 2in wood faux window blinds, updated full bath, and ceiling fans in every room. Large fenced in backyard. Near downtown Plano, Collin College, Oak Point Rec Center with kids small outdoor water splash park plus parks and trails.



-- Appliances: Includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave oven, and dishwasher;

-- Utilities: Not included - all utilities (electric, water) must be setup in tenants name by move-in;

-- Lease Terms: $1495;

-- Security Deposit: 1 months rent;

-- Pets Allowed: Yes;

-- Insurance Required: Yes;



Apply at (www.verdei.co) under vacancies. To qualify, applicant must make at least 3x monthly rent of combined gross income, have a credit score of 600+, no landlord collections, and no past criminal history or evictions. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



(RLNE3998708)