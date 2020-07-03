All apartments in Plano
1630 Laurel Ln
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:29 AM

1630 Laurel Ln

1630 Laurel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Laurel Lane, Plano, TX 75074
Plano Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3bd Plano home for lease minutes from downtown Plano. - Fantastic 3 bedroom home located in Plano ISD, one of the top school districts available. Kitchen includes breakfast nook, granite countertops, porcelain plank tile, and feature rich appliances. New fixtures and hardware throughout, 2in wood faux window blinds, updated full bath, and ceiling fans in every room. Large fenced in backyard. Near downtown Plano, Collin College, Oak Point Rec Center with kids small outdoor water splash park plus parks and trails.

-- Appliances: Includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave oven, and dishwasher;
-- Utilities: Not included - all utilities (electric, water) must be setup in tenants name by move-in;
-- Lease Terms: $1495;
-- Security Deposit: 1 months rent;
-- Pets Allowed: Yes;
-- Insurance Required: Yes;

Apply at (www.verdei.co) under vacancies. To qualify, applicant must make at least 3x monthly rent of combined gross income, have a credit score of 600+, no landlord collections, and no past criminal history or evictions. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

(RLNE3998708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Laurel Ln have any available units?
1630 Laurel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 Laurel Ln have?
Some of 1630 Laurel Ln's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Laurel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Laurel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Laurel Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 Laurel Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1630 Laurel Ln offer parking?
No, 1630 Laurel Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1630 Laurel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Laurel Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Laurel Ln have a pool?
No, 1630 Laurel Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Laurel Ln have accessible units?
No, 1630 Laurel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Laurel Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 Laurel Ln has units with dishwashers.

