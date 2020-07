Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This light and bright home has been fully updated ! Gorgeous Home features two livings and two dining. Just completed remodel . New laminate , Granite Counter Top with under mont sink, Window Blinds, Built-In Appliances, and lighting fixtures. Sun room overlooks the backyard. Walking Distance to a Park, School, Greenbelt, and Lake. Don't miss this one!