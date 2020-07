Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

Great N. Plano home and closely located to all new headquarters in Plano & Frisco Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and new SS range oven. Large living room with Vaulted ceiling and hard wood floors, great for family gathering or parties. Upstairs living area can be used as a game room. An extra sunroom will be perfect as an exercise room or for storage. Wonderful curb appeal with beautiful landscape. Don't miss out on the house!