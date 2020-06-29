1601 Cayman Circle

Amenities

Do you crave quiet and privacy? This cul-de-sac in sought after Cross Creek with PLANO ISD could be your next home. Walking distance to Hedgcoxe Elementary School. Minutes from Highways 121 and US75. Great access to shopping areas and restaurants. Wide ranges of options for Daycare facilities within the area. Beautiful engineered wood floors in family and dining rooms.Generous and spacious bedrooms and kitchen. Game room or second living room upstairs. Master bedroom downstairs, with large walk in closet. All appliances included!