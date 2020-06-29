All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 26 2019 at 6:53 AM

1601 Cayman Circle

1601 Cayman Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Cayman Circle, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Do you crave quiet and privacy? This cul-de-sac in sought after Cross Creek with PLANO ISD could be your next home. Walking distance to Hedgcoxe Elementary School. Minutes from Highways 121 and US75. Great access to shopping areas and restaurants. Wide ranges of options for Daycare facilities within the area. Beautiful engineered wood floors in family and dining rooms.Generous and spacious bedrooms and kitchen. Game room or second living room upstairs. Master bedroom downstairs, with large walk in closet. All appliances included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Cayman Circle have any available units?
1601 Cayman Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 Cayman Circle have?
Some of 1601 Cayman Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Cayman Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Cayman Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Cayman Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Cayman Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1601 Cayman Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Cayman Circle offers parking.
Does 1601 Cayman Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Cayman Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Cayman Circle have a pool?
No, 1601 Cayman Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Cayman Circle have accessible units?
No, 1601 Cayman Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Cayman Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 Cayman Circle has units with dishwashers.

