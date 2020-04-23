1509 Harrington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Updated One Story Home located in Exemplary Harrington Elementary School! WOOD Floors throughout the main living area and 3 bedrooms. Built-in Patio oversee the Oasis Backyard with Pool & Spa, Water Features & High Efficiency Gas Heaters for both! Chef's Kitchen with Granite, Stainless Still Double Ovens, Cooktop is Plumbed for Gas, Leaded Glass Windows. Updated fireplace with Stones all the way to the ceiling. Pool views from both LA's. Large Master Bath with Spa Tub, Double Vanity and 3 Walkin Closets!!! 3 Way Split Bedrooms. 2016 New Roof, Gutters and Skylites! Stained BOB 8ft Fence, No Popcorn Ceilings!! Fridge and washer dryer included. (Landlord can cover lawn and pool maintenance with $200 more)