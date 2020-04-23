All apartments in Plano
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:39 PM

1509 Harrington Drive

1509 Harrington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Harrington Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Updated One Story Home located in Exemplary Harrington Elementary School! WOOD Floors throughout the main living area and 3 bedrooms. Built-in Patio oversee the Oasis Backyard with Pool & Spa, Water Features & High Efficiency Gas Heaters for both! Chef's Kitchen with Granite, Stainless Still Double Ovens, Cooktop is Plumbed for Gas, Leaded Glass Windows. Updated fireplace with Stones all the way to the ceiling. Pool views from both LA's. Large Master Bath with Spa Tub, Double Vanity and 3 Walkin Closets!!! 3 Way Split Bedrooms. 2016 New Roof, Gutters and Skylites! Stained BOB 8ft Fence, No Popcorn Ceilings!! Fridge and washer dryer included. (Landlord can cover lawn and pool maintenance with $200 more)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Harrington Drive have any available units?
1509 Harrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Harrington Drive have?
Some of 1509 Harrington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Harrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Harrington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Harrington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Harrington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1509 Harrington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Harrington Drive offers parking.
Does 1509 Harrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 Harrington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Harrington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1509 Harrington Drive has a pool.
Does 1509 Harrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 Harrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Harrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Harrington Drive has units with dishwashers.

