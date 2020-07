Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom two bath home for lease in Plano. Easy care Travertine tile and solid Bamboo flooring recently installed throughout. The back patio is covered in Slate stone and is adjacent to the spacious back yard that is surrounded by an 8ft Board on Board fence. This home has quick and easy access to highways and tollroads, shopping and more.