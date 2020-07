Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely Updated and remodeled Property. New Paint(inside and outside), wood floors, New Carpet, Completely remodelled bathroom, New Floor, New Kitchen and new appliances, it's like a brand new home. Has 4 bedrooms can be good for a family with kids.