Plano, TX
1412 Beaver Creek Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:54 AM

1412 Beaver Creek Drive

1412 Beaver Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Beaver Creek Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous c-shape custom home in W Plano location near DNT and George Bush! All main rooms overlook the pool + there is a large grass area + total privacy!Updates throughout including extensive hardwood floors on 1st + 2nd level! Plantation shutters, updated granite kitchen w- stainless appliances incl. dbl ovens! Fabulous walk-in wine chiller makes this a wonderful home for entertaining! Kitchen open to Family Room. Master is on back of home for privacy and 4th bedroom suite is down. Upstairs 2 big bedrooms share a bath and a separate game room This property is turn key with lawn maintenance, wkly pool service and quarterly pest control incl. in the rental! Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Beaver Creek Drive have any available units?
1412 Beaver Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Beaver Creek Drive have?
Some of 1412 Beaver Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Beaver Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Beaver Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Beaver Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Beaver Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Beaver Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Beaver Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1412 Beaver Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Beaver Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Beaver Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1412 Beaver Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1412 Beaver Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1412 Beaver Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Beaver Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Beaver Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

