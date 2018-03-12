1412 Beaver Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous c-shape custom home in W Plano location near DNT and George Bush! All main rooms overlook the pool + there is a large grass area + total privacy!Updates throughout including extensive hardwood floors on 1st + 2nd level! Plantation shutters, updated granite kitchen w- stainless appliances incl. dbl ovens! Fabulous walk-in wine chiller makes this a wonderful home for entertaining! Kitchen open to Family Room. Master is on back of home for privacy and 4th bedroom suite is down. Upstairs 2 big bedrooms share a bath and a separate game room This property is turn key with lawn maintenance, wkly pool service and quarterly pest control incl. in the rental! Pets on a case by case basis.