Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Yellowstone Drive - Very Nice Ranch Style home in Park Forest #1 subdivision. This house has 3 BR, 2 Baths, 1,431 sq. ft. It features:

- New wooden fence

- Tile and Hardwood throughout

- Nice backyard

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Electric Stove

- Refrigerator

- Updated Bathroom



Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older. To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5269594)