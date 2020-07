Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated spacious home ready for move in! The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, gas range, refrigerator and updated tile floors. A full wet bar in one of the two living areas, large master bedroom and updated bathrooms. Large open back patio in fenced in yard, perfect for entertaining! This home is gorgeous, clean and ready for move in today!