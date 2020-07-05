1309 Savannah Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

One Story European Style Home in the Heart of Plano with gorgeous pool, spa in. Close to Toyota HQ, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, North Dallas Tollway, Preston Rd and George Bush Tollway. High ceilings, lots of natural light, split bedrooms floor plan, 4 decorative fireplaces. Open floor plan, formal dining and formal living room. Kitchen opens up to the large family room, breakfast nook, over looks to the pool.Large Master Bedroom has a fireplace, door to pool,,large walk in closet, separate shower, dual sinks, white cabinets.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.