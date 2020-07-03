All apartments in Plano
1215 H Pl

1215 H Place · No Longer Available
Location

1215 H Place, Plano, TX 75074
Douglass

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home within walking distance of the lively downtown Plano features laminate and vinyl flooring, fresh paint throughout, two living areas, ceiling fans, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, a fenced backyard and a carport. [SBH-B] The home's incredible location puts you near local coffee shops, BBQ restaurants, boutique shopping, bars, the DART and the bus line. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 H Pl have any available units?
1215 H Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 H Pl have?
Some of 1215 H Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 H Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1215 H Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 H Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 H Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1215 H Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1215 H Pl offers parking.
Does 1215 H Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 H Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 H Pl have a pool?
No, 1215 H Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1215 H Pl have accessible units?
No, 1215 H Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 H Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 H Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

