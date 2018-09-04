All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1109 University Drive

1109 University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1109 University Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You will love to living this large quiet neighborhood of half duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, dining room and 2 cars garage. Open floor plan, fresh paint, has skylight for tons of natural light, window covering throughout, lovely backyard with extended covered patio. Great Plano Schools, good location closed to Hwy 75 and GB Tollway, minutes to historic Downtown Plano & DART Station. Walking distance to jogging path, park, closed to Restaurants, Shopping and Entertainments. Available for immediate move-in, one pet allowed, must be under 35 lbs. TAR tenant application, app fee $50, and $80 for couple. Proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 University Drive have any available units?
1109 University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 University Drive have?
Some of 1109 University Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 University Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 University Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1109 University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 University Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 University Drive have a pool?
No, 1109 University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1109 University Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 University Drive has units with dishwashers.

