1109 University Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You will love to living this large quiet neighborhood of half duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, dining room and 2 cars garage. Open floor plan, fresh paint, has skylight for tons of natural light, window covering throughout, lovely backyard with extended covered patio. Great Plano Schools, good location closed to Hwy 75 and GB Tollway, minutes to historic Downtown Plano & DART Station. Walking distance to jogging path, park, closed to Restaurants, Shopping and Entertainments. Available for immediate move-in, one pet allowed, must be under 35 lbs. TAR tenant application, app fee $50, and $80 for couple. Proof of income.