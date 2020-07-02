All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1107 F Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1107 F Avenue
Last updated June 7 2019 at 11:51 AM

1107 F Avenue

1107 F Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1107 F Avenue, Plano, TX 75074
Douglass

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/917568?source=marketing
Unique home close to historic district and downtown area of Plano. Easy access to the DART, Hwy 75, and George Bush. Three Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 1440 Sq. ft. with a large fenced backyard. Administrative Fee $125, Non-Refundable Pet Fee $250 per pet limit 2, Security Deposit $1395, Application fee $60 for each person over the age of 18.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 F Avenue have any available units?
1107 F Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1107 F Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1107 F Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 F Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 F Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1107 F Avenue offer parking?
No, 1107 F Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1107 F Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 F Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 F Avenue have a pool?
No, 1107 F Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1107 F Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1107 F Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 F Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 F Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 F Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 F Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District