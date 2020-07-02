1107 F Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/917568?source=marketing

Unique home close to historic district and downtown area of Plano. Easy access to the DART, Hwy 75, and George Bush. Three Bedrooms, 1 Bath, 1440 Sq. ft. with a large fenced backyard. Administrative Fee $125, Non-Refundable Pet Fee $250 per pet limit 2, Security Deposit $1395, Application fee $60 for each person over the age of 18.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.