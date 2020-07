Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

THIS 4 BED, 3.0 BATH ROOM, 2 STORY HOUSE BUILT IN 2017 IS AVAILABLE FOR RENT IMMEDIATELY.

If the client is interested in renting this house, the tenant has to fill out Residential Lease Application, provide copy of Driver License, copy of Job Documents, copy of Bank Statement, copies of previous rental information and copy of Credit Score, if available.