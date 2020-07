Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom townhouse with master down stairs. Accent paint and plantation shutters through out. Lots of storage. Two bedrooms and game room upstairs. Separate room upstairs can be used as an office or a large walk-in closet. Laminate flooring in master and living area downstairs. Extended patio offers lots of room to enjoy outdoors. Extra large side yard for a spacious feel. Community pool. No cats, one dog under 25 lbs.